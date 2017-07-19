 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

When The Drug You Need Doesn't Make Money



7/19/2017 6:26:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
What if a drug you need doesn't earn enough money for the company to continue making it? In thinking about this, let’s start with a hypothetical. Unfortunately, you cannot eat protein or gluten–no matter what form they are in, if you consume either, you become violently ill. So you have learned to eat a gluten- and protein-free diet (for the sake of our hypothetical, let’s not worry about whether this is in fact possible).

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 