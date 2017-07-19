|
When It Comes To Abusive Drug Pricing, Don't Confuse Shkreli With Hep C Drugs
7/19/2017 6:20:17 AM
Drug pricing is a topic commanding a lot of attention these days, particularly as health care in the U.S. is a national focus. The debate isn’t simple. The ways that drugs are distributed and paid for in this country can be best described as convoluted. Froma Harrop, a nationally syndicated, award winning columnist who focuses on the financial world, has recently weighed in on this discussion with her op-ed “America’s addiction to abusive drug pricing”.
comments powered by