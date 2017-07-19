|
New GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) CEO Wants to Dump Another Business as it Prioritizes Pharma
7/19/2017 6:11:50 AM
GlaxoSmithKline plc is reportedly mulling the sale of its Horlicks malted milk drink business in the UK as part of its plans to prioritise the drugs division.
The pharmaceuticals giant will offload Horlicks, which is marketed as a nutritional drink, in the UK but will keep it in India, according to the BBC.
Chief executive Emma Walmsley, who took over the reins from Sir Andrew Witty in April, said she wanted to focus on the company’s drugs business when she revealed her first set of results as boss earlier this year.
comments powered by