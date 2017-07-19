|
NanoVelcro Microchips Could Someday Noninvasively Diagnose Prenatal Conditions, ACS Nano Reveals
7/19/2017 6:11:02 AM
Many pregnant women undergo some form of prenatal testing before their children are born. The information that expectant mothers gain from these tests vary, from the baby's gender to genetic defects. But the tests are often invasive, which can potentially harm the fetus and the mother. Now, one group reports in ACS Nano that they have developed a device that provides sensitive results, but in a less invasive way: a blood test.
