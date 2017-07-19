Blood Test Identifies Key Alzheimer's Marker, Washington University School of Medicine Study Reveals

|
7/19/2017 6:03:46 AM
A new study led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that measures of amyloid beta in the blood have the potential to help identify people with altered levels of amyloid in their brains or cerebrospinal fluid. Currently, the only way to detect amyloid beta in the brain is via PET scanning, which is expensive and not widely available, or a spinal tap, which is invasive and requires a specialized medical procedure.
comments powered by