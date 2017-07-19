FDA Green Lights Gilead (GILD)'s Vosevi, With a Black Box Warning Attached

- Vosevi is the First Once-daily Single-Tablet HCV Regimen
Approved as Salvage Therapy for Certain Patients and Completes Gilead’s
Portfolio of Sofosbuvir-based HCV Direct-acting Antiviral (DAA)
Treatments -
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) today announced that the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Vosevi™ (sofosbuvir 400
mg/velpatasvir 100 mg/voxilaprevir 100 mg) tablets, a single-tablet
regimen for the re-treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)
infection in adults with genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6 previously treated
with an NS5A inhibitor-containing regimen, or with genotype 1a or 3
previously treated with a sofosbuvir-containing regimen without an NS5A
inhibitor. The approval is based on data from the Phase 3 POLARIS-1 and
POLARIS-4 studies, which evaluated 12 weeks of Vosevi in direct-acting
antiviral-experienced chronic HCV-infected patients without cirrhosis or
with compensated cirrhosis.
“Direct-acting antiviral regimens have transformed HCV treatment and
have allowed health care providers the fortunate opportunity to cure
many patients. However, for patients who require re-treatment, there
remains an unmet clinical need for an effective and well-tolerated
option,” said Ira Jacobson, MD, Chairman of the Department of Medicine
at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, New York City and a principal investigator
in the Vosevi clinical trials. “Treatment with Vosevi resulted in high
cure rates in clinical studies of patients who were not previously cured
with several widely-prescribed DAA regimens and will provide physicians
with an important new therapeutic option that could offer hope for their
hardest-to-treat patients.”
Vosevi has a boxed warning in its product label regarding the risk of
hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation in HCV/HBV coinfected patients. See
below for important safety information.
Vosevi is the latest single-tablet regimen in Gilead’s portfolio of
sofosbuvir-based DAA treatments that offer people living with HCV a
short course of therapy to cure their HCV, with the convenience
associated with once-daily single-tablet regimens. Since 2013, Gilead
has brought to market four HCV treatments, including 3 single-table
regimens. To date, more than an estimated 1.4 million patients worldwide
have been treated with sofosbuvir-based regimens.
“The evolution of Gilead’s portfolio of HCV single-tablet regimens has
been driven by our commitment to address previously unmet needs and put
the possibility of cure within reach for as many HCV patient populations
as possible,” said John F. Milligan, PhD, Gilead’s President and Chief
Executive Officer. “The approval of Vosevi completes our portfolio by
fulfilling the unmet need for an effective regimen for patients who
could not be cured, despite prior treatment with certain DAA regimens.”
The approval of Vosevi is supported by data from the POLARIS-1 study
evaluating 12 weeks of treatment among adults with HCV genotype 1, 2, 3,
4, 5 or 6 with or without compensated cirrhosis who had failed prior
treatment with an NS5A inhibitor-containing regimen, as well as data
from the POLARIS-4 study evaluating 12 weeks of treatment among adults
with HCV genotypes 1a and 3 with or without compensated cirrhosis who
had failed prior treatment with a sofosbuvir-containing regimen that did
not include an NS5A inhibitor. In these populations across the two
studies, 340 of the 353 patients treated with Vosevi (96 percent)
achieved the primary endpoint of SVR12, defined as maintaining
undetectable viral load 12 weeks after completing therapy.
The most common adverse events (=10% of patients) among patients who
received Vosevi were headache, fatigue, diarrhea and nausea. The
proportion of subjects who permanently discontinued treatment due to
adverse events was 0.2% for subjects who received Vosevi for 12 weeks.
U.S. Patient Support Program
To support these patients and their families, Gilead’s U.S. Support Path®
program provides information regarding access and reimbursement coverage
options to patients in the United States who need assistance with
coverage for their Gilead HCV medications, including Vosevi. Support
Path conducts benefits investigations and provides patients with
information regarding their insurance options.
Further, the Vosevi Co-pay Coupon Program offers co-pay assistance for
eligible patients with private insurance who need assistance paying for
out-of-pocket medication costs.
To learn more about Support Path for Vosevi, please visit www.MySupportPath.com
or call 1-855-7-MYPATH (1-855-769-7284) between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
(Eastern), Monday through Friday.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
BOXED WARNING: RISK OF HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION IN HCV/HBV
COINFECTED PATIENTS
Test all patients for evidence of current or prior hepatitis B virus
(HBV) infection before initiating treatment with Vosevi. HBV
reactivation has been reported in HCV/HBV coinfected patients who were
undergoing or had completed treatment with HCV direct acting antivirals
(DAAs) and were not receiving HBV antiviral therapy. Some cases have
resulted in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death. Cases have
been reported in patients who are HBsAg positive, in patients with
serologic evidence of resolved HBV, and also in patients receiving
certain immunosuppressant or chemotherapeutic agents; the risk of HBV
reactivation associated with treatment with HCV DAAs may be increased in
patients taking these other agents. Monitor HCV/HBV coinfected patients
for hepatitis flare or HBV reactivation during HCV treatment and
post-treatment follow-up. Initiate appropriate patient management for
HBV infection as clinically indicated.
Contraindications
-
Vosevi is contraindicated with rifampin.
Warnings and Precautions
-
Serious Symptomatic Bradycardia When Coadministered with Amiodarone:
Amiodarone is not recommended for use with Vosevi due to the risk of
symptomatic bradycardia, particularly in patients also taking beta
blockers or with underlying cardiac comorbidities and/or with advanced
liver disease. A fatal cardiac arrest was reported in a patient taking
amiodarone who was coadministered a sofosbuvir containing regimen. In
patients without alternative, viable treatment options, cardiac
monitoring is recommended. Patients should seek immediate medical
evaluation if they develop signs or symptoms of bradycardia.
-
Risk of Reduced Therapeutic Effect Due to Concomitant Use of Vosevi
with P-gp Inducers and/or Moderate to Potent Inducers of CYP2B6,
CYP2C8 or CYP3A4: St. John’s wort and carbamazepine are not
recommended for use with Vosevi as they may significantly decrease
sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, and/or voxilaprevir plasma concentrations.
Adverse Reactions
-
The most common adverse reactions (=10%, all grades) with Vosevi were
headache, fatigue, diarrhea, and nausea.
Drug Interactions
-
Coadministration of Vosevi is not recommended with phenytoin,
phenobarbital, oxcarbazepine, rifabutin, rifapentine, atazanavir,
lopinavir, tipranavir/ritonavir, efavirenz, rosuvastatin,
pitavastatin, and cyclosporine due to changes (decreased or increased)
in concentrations of sofosbuvir, velpatasvir, voxilaprevir, and/or the
other agent.
Consult the full Prescribing Information for Vosevi for more information
on potentially significant drug interactions, including clinical
comments.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements, within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that
are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the
risk that physicians may not see the benefits of prescribing Vosevi for
the treatment of adults with chronic HCV infection. These risks,
uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ
materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. The
reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.
These and other risks are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly
Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, as filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking
statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and
Gilead assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements.
U.S. Full Prescribing Information for Vosevi, including BOXED
WARNING, is available at www.gilead.com.
Vosevi is a trademark of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related
companies.
