Judge Cuts 86 Plaintiffs From Essure Suit Against Bayer (BAY)
7/18/2017 7:05:19 AM
A federal judge in Missouri cut 86 of the 94 plaintiffs from a group of consolidated lawsuits filed against Bayer (ETR:BAYN) over its Essure female sterilization device.
Essure is a small metal coil that’s placed in the fallopian tubes via catheter. The FDA said in 2015 that it received 5,093 complaints in the 13 years since Essure’s approval, including for pain or menstrual irregularities after using the device and complaints of the device breaking. In addition to five fetal deaths, there were four reports of adult deaths for reasons such as infection and uterine perforation, the FDA said.
