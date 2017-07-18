Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): An Ideal Employer for Customer-facing Roles

|
7/18/2017 7:05:06 AM
July 18, 2017
By Mark Terry, BioSpace.com Breaking News Staff
It goes without saying that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), headquartered in Waltham, Mass., cares deeply about its customers. This deep commitment was validated by the company’s number one ranking for customer-facing roles in BioSpace’s first annual Ideal Employer report.
Adrienne Sullivan, Global Employer Brand Leader for Thermo Fisher Scientific, told BioSpace, “The sales professionals at Thermo Fisher Scientific thrive on delivering our customer value proposition—accelerating innovation and enhancing productivity. Working with customers, they provide unique solutions that enable breakthrough discoveries, solve complex scientific challenges or meet routine testing needs.”
The 2017 Life Sciences Ideal Employers Report is more than a list of top employers. The report delves into the professional, demographic, and attitudinal nuances that determine who life sciences professionals consider an “Ideal Employer.” Conducted from January through March 2017, BioSpace surveyed 2,440 life science professionals and students worldwide, asking 21 questions and requesting they choose their Top 3 Ideal employers. The questions covered subjects such as Interesting & Meaningful Work, Competitive Salary, and Good Reputation.
While they most notably ranked #1 in customer-facing roles, Thermo Fisher Scientific placed #18 on the overall Ideal Employer list.The company finished #3 for opportunities for promotion, #12 for competitive salary, and #8 for good reputation. It also ranked #17 for manageable working hours.
“We’re a driving force in the research, healthcare, industrial and applied markets, generating more than $18 billion in annual revenue. No other company can match our range of customer touch points—technologically, geographically or commercially. We help customers find cures for cancer, protecting the environment, making sure our food is safe and moving forward with thousands of important projects that improve millions of lives,” Sullivan said.
Thermo Fisher Scientific employs more than 55,000 people worldwide. The company thrives on new ways of thinking, reflected in the fact that 25 percent of their revenue today comes from products that didn’t exist five years ago.
The company itself provides five reasons for working at Thermo Fisher:
1. What you do every day will be meaningful.
2. You’ll have the opportunity to define your path.
3. You’ll work with purpose.
4. You can share our passion for doing things the right way.
5. You’ll be able to realize your best.
Although there is probably no “typical” recruit at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sullivan said successful employees have “a collaborative mind, are proven innovators, creative and have high integrity.”
The company hires approximately 10,000 people every year and currently has openings in scientific roles, sales, quality, regulatory, information technology, and corporate functions.
“Thermo Fisher Scientific has created an inclusive, global environment that values the power of diverse talent, backgrounds and experience to drive speed, productivity, innovation and growth. This is reflected in our competency-based interviewing,” Sullivan said.
At the end of the day for Thermo Fisher Scientific, it’s about the customer. “It’s more than just something that fills our days. At Thermo Fisher Scientific, our work has a purpose. Our work requires passion and creates meaningful outcomes. Our work matters. We’re sharing our expertise and technological advancements with customers, helping them make the world a better place—whether they’re discovering a cure for cancer, protecting the environment or making sure our food is safe.”
Are you building your talent pipeline? Download the full Ideal Employer Report for access to detailed insights you can use to build your workforce strategy and attract the best talent.
comments powered by