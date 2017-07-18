 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Novartis AG (NVS)'s Long-Suffering Alcon (ACL) Sees Sales Growth in Q2, Opening Door to Spin-Off IPO



7/18/2017 6:56:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis long-suffering Alcon eye care unit's sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, boosting options for the business including a possible disposal, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said on Tuesday.

Alcon sales rose 1 percent to $1.5 billion, including intraocular lenses that grew for the first time in the second quarter since 2014. Spending continued to promote products with eye surgeons, resulting in a $19 million operating loss.

Read at Reuters
Read at Bloomberg
Read at CNBC
Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 