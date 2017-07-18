|
Novartis AG (NVS)'s Long-Suffering Alcon (ACL) Sees Sales Growth in Q2, Opening Door to Spin-Off IPO
7/18/2017 6:56:54 AM
ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis long-suffering Alcon eye care unit's sales growth accelerated in the second quarter, boosting options for the business including a possible disposal, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez said on Tuesday.
Alcon sales rose 1 percent to $1.5 billion, including intraocular lenses that grew for the first time in the second quarter since 2014. Spending continued to promote products with eye surgeons, resulting in a $19 million operating loss.
