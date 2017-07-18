 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
CDMO Alcami to Move HQ to RTP, New Jobs Expected



7/18/2017 6:36:48 AM

Alcami, a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, plans to transition its global headquarters to Durham, North Carolina.

According to company officials, the decision to expand Alcami's presence within Research Triangle Park (RTP) reinforces its commitment to the ongoing innovation and growth within the region.



