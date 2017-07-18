Employer:
News
CDMO
Alcami
to Move HQ to RTP, New Jobs Expected
Tweet
7/18/2017 6:36:48 AM
Alcami, a leading provider of custom development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, plans to transition its global headquarters to Durham, North Carolina.
According to company officials, the decision to expand Alcami's presence within Research Triangle Park (RTP) reinforces its commitment to the ongoing innovation and growth within the region.
Read at
News Release
Read at
Outsourcing-Pharma.com
