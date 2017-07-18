|
2 Fast-Rising Biotech Stocks With No Competition in Sight
7/18/2017 6:28:29 AM
Warren Buffett has long championed the idea of investing in companies with durable competitive advantages. He believes that a business with true "moat" can more easily defend its market share from competitors and generate strong returns for shareholders
But if investing a company with a strong moat is a great idea, wouldn't it be even better to buy one that has no direct competition at all? Let's take a closer look at two companies that are void of rivals right now: Novocure, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals.
