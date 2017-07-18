 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Big Pharmas With the Top Drug Pipelines



7/18/2017 6:25:29 AM

Big pharma companies can't rest on their laurels. Continual research and development is critical to ensure long-term success. Some of that R&D pays off more than others, though.

Market research firm EvaluatePharma recently released its report looking at the state of the biopharmaceutical industry five years from now. One key area the firm researched was the potential value creation from pipeline products between now and 2022. Here's why Roche, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, and Johnson & Johnson ranked at the top.

Read at Motley Fool


