Breathable, Wearable Electronics On Skin For Long-Term Health Monitoring, University of Tokyo Study
7/18/2017 6:25:06 AM
A hypoallergenic electronic sensor can be worn on the skin continuously for a week without discomfort, and is so light and thin that users forget they even have it on, says a Japanese group of scientists. The elastic electrode constructed of breathable nanoscale meshes holds promise for the development of noninvasive e-skin devices that can monitor a person's health continuously over a long period.
