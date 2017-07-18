 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Breathable, Wearable Electronics On Skin For Long-Term Health Monitoring, University of Tokyo Study



7/18/2017 6:25:06 AM

A hypoallergenic electronic sensor can be worn on the skin continuously for a week without discomfort, and is so light and thin that users forget they even have it on, says a Japanese group of scientists. The elastic electrode constructed of breathable nanoscale meshes holds promise for the development of noninvasive e-skin devices that can monitor a person's health continuously over a long period.

