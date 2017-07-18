 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Material From Shellfish Delivers A Boost To Bioassays And Medical Tests, University of Washington Reveals



7/18/2017 6:23:07 AM

Scientists at the University of Washington have discovered a simple way to raise the accuracy of diagnostic tests for medicine and common assays for laboratory research. By adding polydopamine—a material that was first isolated from shellfish—to these tests at a key step, the team could increase the sensitivity of these common bioassays by as many as 100 to 1,000 times.

