As a lifelong follower of the so-called ‘tau hypothesis,' TauRx Therapeutics chief executive Claude Wischik ploughed a lonely furrow for many years.After the dramatic Phase III failure of Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) solanezumab late last year, followed by Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) verubecestat in February, his Aberdeen, UK-based research team might have more company.