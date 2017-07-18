|
New Device Detects Tumor Cells In Blood, Universitat Rovira i Virgili Study Reveals
7/18/2017 6:07:52 AM
Researchers at the URV's Department of Physical and Inorganic Chemistry, led by the ICREA researcher, Ramon Álvarez Puebla, and the professor of Applied Physics, Francesc Díaz, and the Department of Clinical Oncology of the HM Torrelodones University Hospital, have patented a portable device that can detect tumour cells in blood.
The device counts the number of tumour cells in a blood sample in real time and is thus a highly effective tool for improving the monitoring, treatment and diagnosis of cancer.
