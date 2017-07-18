Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Elekta
Bets MRI Is The Next Step In Radiotherapy
Tweet
7/18/2017 6:05:52 AM
Stockholm-based Elekta has begun clinical trials on its Unity machine, which combines a linear accelerator and high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to better define and track tumors during radiation treatments. The company believes this new iteration of radiotherapy will be more precise.
Read at
MedCity News
