 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Elekta Bets MRI Is The Next Step In Radiotherapy



7/18/2017 6:05:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Stockholm-based Elekta has begun clinical trials on its Unity machine, which combines a linear accelerator and high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to better define and track tumors during radiation treatments. The company believes this new iteration of radiotherapy will be more precise.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
Elekta
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 