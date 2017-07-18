Clarus Ventures Wants to Pick Up the Tab for Big Pharma's R&D With New $910 Million Fund

"We are pleased to welcome existing and new investors into our oversubscribed $910 million fourth fund," said Managing Director Nick Galakatos. "The quality of our LP base and their level of commitment in our new fund is a testament to Clarus' performance, the quality of our team, and our leadership in the emerging field of risk-sharing investments in major biopharmaceutical products."

"Clarus IV will commit $20 million to $100 million per investment, focused both on risk-shared, co-development of late-stage clinical assets and other structured financing opportunities," added Managing Director Emmett Cunningham.

The Clarus IV team is led by Managing Directors Emmett Cunningham, Nicholas Galakatos, Robert Liptak, Scott Requadt, Nicholas Simon and Kurt Wheeler. The team includes Chief Scientific Advisor Dennis Henner, Partners Michele Park and Barry Gertz, Principal Ari Brettman, Associate Lazar Dimitrov, Senior Advisor Edward Scolnick and Venture Partners Bob DeBenedetto, Kiran Reddy and William Young.

Snowbridge Advisors LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and institutional placement agent for Clarus IV. Snowbridge offers securities through Sagent Advisors, LLC a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Clarus

Clarus is a leading global investment firm dedicated to life sciences. Founded in 2005 by a team of accomplished investment and operating professionals, Clarus manages over $2.6 billion, and has invested in more than 50 private and public companies in the biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic spaces. In every investment, Clarus employs a hands-on approach and leverages its scientific and clinical development expertise, as well as the ability to adapt to an ever-changing investment landscape. Clarus strives to generate outstanding returns for its investors by identifying and financing innovative medicines that improve people's lives.

Clarus has offices in Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit www.clarusfunds.com.

