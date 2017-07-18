 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Clarus Ventures Wants to Pick Up the Tab for Big Pharma's R&D With New $910 Million Fund



7/18/2017 6:00:38 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Clarus Closes $910 Million Fund

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, a leading life science investment firm, announced today that it has closed its fourth fund, Clarus IV, L.P. a $910 million fund, above its initial $750 million target. This is the fourth investment fund formed and managed by Clarus, bringing its total assets under management to more than $2.6 billion

"We are pleased to welcome existing and new investors into our oversubscribed $910 million fourth fund," said Managing Director Nick Galakatos.  "The quality of our LP base and their level of commitment in our new fund is a testament to Clarus' performance, the quality of our team, and our leadership in the emerging field of risk-sharing investments in major biopharmaceutical products."

"Clarus IV will commit $20 million to $100 million per investment, focused both on risk-shared, co-development of late-stage clinical assets and other structured financing opportunities," added Managing Director Emmett Cunningham

The Clarus IV team is led by Managing Directors Emmett Cunningham, Nicholas Galakatos, Robert Liptak, Scott Requadt, Nicholas Simon and Kurt Wheeler. The team includes Chief Scientific Advisor Dennis Henner, Partners Michele Park and Barry Gertz, Principal Ari Brettman, Associate Lazar Dimitrov, Senior Advisor Edward Scolnick and Venture Partners Bob DeBenedetto, Kiran Reddy and William Young.

Snowbridge Advisors LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and institutional placement agent for Clarus IV.  Snowbridge offers securities through Sagent Advisors, LLC a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Clarus

Clarus is a leading global investment firm dedicated to life sciences. Founded in 2005 by a team of accomplished investment and operating professionals, Clarus manages over $2.6 billion, and has invested in more than 50 private and public companies in the biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic spaces. In every investment, Clarus employs a hands-on approach and leverages its scientific and clinical development expertise, as well as the ability to adapt to an ever-changing investment landscape. Clarus strives to generate outstanding returns for its investors by identifying and financing innovative medicines that improve people's lives.

Clarus has offices in Cambridge, MA, and South San Francisco, CA. For more information please visit www.clarusfunds.com.

Media Contact:

Amiad Finkelthal
Russo Partners
646-942-5626 office
917-217-1838 mobile
amiad.finkelthal@russopartnersllc.com

 

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarus-closes-910-million-fund-300489623.html

SOURCE Clarus




comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 