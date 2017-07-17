|
The Ambitious New Generation of Family-Run Boehringer Ingelheim's Quest to Take More Risks
7/17/2017 6:56:41 AM
When Boehringer Ingelheim had the chance to snatch a prize biotech company from under a rival’s nose a few years back, it decided to pass. That 2011 decision didn’t sit well with some members of the family that controls the 132-year-old German drugmaker.
“We didn’t have the balls to acquire something like this,” Mathias Albert Boehringer groused to his second cousin, Christoph Boehringer, via text message. “I expected as much.”
