The Ambitious New Generation of Family-Run Boehringer Ingelheim's Quest to Take More Risks



7/17/2017 6:56:41 AM

When Boehringer Ingelheim had the chance to snatch a prize biotech company from under a rival’s nose a few years back, it decided to pass. That 2011 decision didn’t sit well with some members of the family that controls the 132-year-old German drugmaker.

“We didn’t have the balls to acquire something like this,” Mathias Albert Boehringer groused to his second cousin, Christoph Boehringer, via text message. “I expected as much.”

