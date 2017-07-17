 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Top Growth Stocks in Biotech Right Now



7/17/2017 6:25:45 AM

Jefferies LLC analyst Michael Yee on Monday, July 10, initiated coverage on a dozen biotech firms and named Celgene Corp. , Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spark Therapeutics Inc., Prothena Corp. plc and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. his best five stock ideas.

In the large-cap realm, Celgene continues to be among the best growth stories, said Yee, who has a $160 price target. He noted that the stock has a cheap 2018 price-to-earnings valuation of 14 times, which stands well below the historical range.

Read at The Street.com


