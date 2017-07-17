 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Tiny Biotechs Packed With Top Execs With Proven Track Records



7/17/2017 6:19:10 AM

Great leaders are important in any industry, but perhaps they're even more valuable in biotech, where any number of clinical-stage and regulatory obstacles can derail drug research and send share prices reeling. For that reason, investing in biotech stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Sciences, and Esperion Therapeutics -- all of which are run by proven leaders -- could be savvy. If it worked once, why not try it again?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals' C-suite is packed with ex-Aspreva Pharmaceuticals executives who know a thing or two about lupus nephritis (LN).

Read at Motley Fool


