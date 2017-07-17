Employer:
2 Reasons
3D Systems
(
TDSC
) Stock Could Rise
Tweet
7/17/2017 6:15:12 AM
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is up 39.3% in 2017 through July 14, as investors have been encouraged by an improvement in the company's more recent financial results. That's a big gain in just over half a year, but it's still a mere blip over the longer term, as the stock is down about 80% since peaking in January 2014.
Read at
Motley Fool
