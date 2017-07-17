 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
2 Reasons 3D Systems (TDSC) Stock Could Rise



7/17/2017

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) stock is up 39.3% in 2017 through July 14, as investors have been encouraged by an improvement in the company's more recent financial results. That's a big gain in just over half a year, but it's still a mere blip over the longer term, as the stock is down about 80% since peaking in January 2014.

