Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is one hot biotech stock no matter how you look at it. Shares have nearly quintupled in value in just three years. So far in 2017, Corcept stock is up around 70%.Those kinds of returns could make millionaires out of some investors if the momentum continues. But is it too late to buy Corcept stock now? Here are the arguments for both answers to this question.