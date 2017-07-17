|
'Activity Inequality' Could Be One Of The Biggest Factors In Obesity, Stanford Study Reveals
7/17/2017 6:07:08 AM
A global study by Stanford University researchers involving hundreds of thousands of smartphone users found a new public health risk for obesity: "activity inequality."
The Stanford University study, published in "Nature," found that in countries with a wider activity inequality gap — where some people walk much more than others — obesity tends to be more prevalent. Alternatively, in countries where people tend to walk the same amount of steps — leading to a small activity inequality gap — obesity levels were found to be low.
comments powered by