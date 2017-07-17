 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Low-Cost Smart Glove Translates American Sign Language Alphabet And Controls Virtual Objects, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study Reveals



7/17/2017 6:04:12 AM

Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a smart glove that wirelessly translates the American Sign Language alphabet into text and controls a virtual hand to mimic sign language gestures. The device, which engineers call "The Language of Glove," was built for less than $100 using stretchable and printable electronics that are inexpensive, commercially available and easy to assemble. The work was published on July 12 in the journal PLOS ONE.

