|
Low-Cost Smart Glove Translates American Sign Language Alphabet And Controls Virtual Objects, University of California, San Diego (UCSD) Study Reveals
7/17/2017 6:04:12 AM
Engineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a smart glove that wirelessly translates the American Sign Language alphabet into text and controls a virtual hand to mimic sign language gestures. The device, which engineers call "The Language of Glove," was built for less than $100 using stretchable and printable electronics that are inexpensive, commercially available and easy to assemble. The work was published on July 12 in the journal PLOS ONE.
comments powered by