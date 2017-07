Pascal Soriot will stay on as CEO of AstraZeneca , the company said, following rumors Soriot would take a new position as CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals , Bloomberg reported.AstraZeneca stock surged 4.5%, while Teva stock fell almost 4% by Friday's close.AstraZeneca said it never responded to the rumors of Soriot's departure, which were first reported by Israeli business news site Calcalist.