 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Novartis AG (NVS) Stocking Up on "Big-3" Arthritis Blockbusters to Get an Edge on Rivals



7/14/2017 6:44:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Switzerland's Novartis is stocking up cheaper versions of the world's top-selling arthritis medicines, hoping a broad portfolio gives it an edge on rivals with narrower offerings.

Novartis's near-copy of Amgen's Enbrel won European approval last month. It will submit versions of Johnson & Johnson's Remicade and AbbVie's Humira for regulators' blessing later this year.

Read at Reuters
Read at Reuters


comments powered by Disqus
Reuters
Reuters
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 