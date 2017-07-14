|
Novartis AG (NVS) Stocking Up on "Big-3" Arthritis Blockbusters to Get an Edge on Rivals
7/14/2017 6:44:46 AM
Switzerland's Novartis is stocking up cheaper versions of the world's top-selling arthritis medicines, hoping a broad portfolio gives it an edge on rivals with narrower offerings.
Novartis's near-copy of Amgen's Enbrel won European approval last month. It will submit versions of Johnson & Johnson's Remicade and AbbVie's Humira for regulators' blessing later this year.
