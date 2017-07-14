 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Incyte (INCY) is Still a Good Backup Plan for Gilead (GILD)



7/14/2017

Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges is out with new speculation regarding a takeover candidate for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Porges said Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) make sense for Gilead in terms of "both size of current and long term revenue prospects, as well as for the breadth of INCY’s portfolio, and the optionality of their pipeline and its potential synergies with Gilead’s existing products and development programs." In the past, Porges speculated that Vertex (NASDAQ: VRTX) would make a good acquisition candidate for Gilead.

