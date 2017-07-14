|
CAR-Ts Clear One Roadblock But Face Many More
A medicine that transforms human immune cells into something that hunts cancer, seemingly eradicating it in weeks in some patients, sounds more like wishful thinking than an actual drug.
But a Novartis AG medicine that does just this was unanimously recommended for approval by an FDA panel of experts on Wednesday. It will likely be available within months for children and young adults with a hard-to-treat blood cancer.
