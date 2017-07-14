|
How Biogen (BIIB) Makes Most of Its Cash
Biogen recorded $2.38 billion in product revenue in the first quarter -- a nice haul for a large biotech -- but 40% of its sales came from its top-selling multiple-sclerosis drug Tecfidera.
Not long after gaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2013, Tecfidera passed Biogen's other multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex and Tysabri to become the company's best-seller, mainly because Tecfidera can be taken orally while most other multiple-sclerosis drugs have to be injected or infused.
Unfortunately Tecfidera sales growth has slowed, as it's probably taken all the market share it's able to take in the fairly crowded U.S. marketplace. In the rest of the world, its sales are still growing, and they only make up a little more than 20% of total sales, so there's potential for some growth ahead.
