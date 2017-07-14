Employer:
Scientists Have Developed A Way To Predict Whether You'll Die In The Next 5 Years With Surprising Accuracy,
Scientific Reports
Reveals
7/14/2017 6:16:10 AM
There's an elusive innovation that would revolutionize medicine: a way to detect disease before it becomes obvious.
A study recently published in the journal Scientific Reports could bring us a step closer to that capability. The paper reveals how artificial intelligence analyses of routine medical scans could be turned into powerful predictors of a person's health and risk of death.
Read at
Business Insider
