Bay Area's Booming CS Bio Submits Plans for New Complex to Triple the Size of Its Workforce



7/14/2017 6:15:03 AM

Menlo Park’s bayfront could see a large food court and a garden atop a 120-foot building by 2021 if the city approves a biotech company’s proposed expansion.

CS Bio, which operates out of six buildings along Kelly Court with a staff of 100, wants to build an 8-story office complex so it can triple the size of its workforce. The project is to be aired at a Planning Commission study session on Monday.

“Our goal by the end of 2021 is to be around 300 employees,” CS Bio Chief Operating Officer Jason Chang said Tuesday.

Read at Mercury News


