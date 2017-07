Bay Area's Booming CS Bio Submits Plans for New Complex to Triple the Size of Its Workforce

Menlo Park’s bayfront could see a large food court and a garden atop a 120-foot building by 2021 if the city approves a biotech company’s proposed expansion.CS Bio, which operates out of six buildings along Kelly Court with a staff of 100, wants to build an 8-story office complex so it can triple the size of its workforce. The project is to be aired at a Planning Commission study session on Monday.“Our goal by the end of 2021 is to be around 300 employees,” CS Bio Chief Operating Officer Jason Chang said Tuesday.