Low Cost Glove Translates Sign Language, May Be Used To Practice Surgery In Virtual Reality, University of San Diego Study Reveals
7/14/2017 6:09:03 AM
At the University of California San Diego engineers have developed a low-cost electronic glove capable of understanding sign language. A user simply puts it on and can sign away, with the glove wirelessly transmitting what it’s interpreting to another device to be read out or for the words to appear on a screen. The cost of all the parts comes out to less than $100, including the printed stretchable electronic sensors that are attached to the top of the fingers.
