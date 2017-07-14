Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Study Ties
LivaNova
(
LIVN
) Factory To Heart Surgery Infections From Contaminated Medical Devices,
Lancet
Reveals
Tweet
7/14/2017 6:06:34 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Contamination at a German factory that makes crucial machines used during open-heart surgery is the likely source of a global outbreak of deadly infections tied to the devices, the largest analysis to date shows.
Scientists using whole-genome sequencing matched the DNA fingerprints of samples taken from infected heart-surgery patients from several countries, including the U.S., to samples from the devices, called heater-cooler units, in multiple hospitals — and at the production site.
Read at
MedCity News
Read at
The Lancet [Free Registration Req'd]
Related News
LivaNova
(LIVN) Release: VNS Therapy Receives
FDA
Approval For Expanded MRI Labeling
This is the Fastest Growing Cancer Biotech No One Really Knows About
LivaNova
(LIVN) To Host Conference Call For Second Quarter 2017 Results
Reckitt Benckiser
(RB.L) Denies Allegations Of Tax Avoidance In Developing Countries
LivaNova
(LIVN) Appoints
Keyna Skeffington
As Senior Vice President And General Counsel
Ocular Therapeutix
(OCUL) Rockets After Company Submits
FDA
Amendment For Dextenza NDA
Takeda
(TKPYY) And
Seattle Genetics
(SGEN) Announce
Lancet
Publication Of Phase III Alcanza Clinical Trial Data Of Adcetris (Brentuximab Vedotin) For CD30-Positive Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma
Can
Merck & Co.
(MRK) And
Novartis AG
(NVS)'s Surprise Heart Drug Success Translate To Blockbuster Sales?
The
Lancet
Publishes Phase ll Results From
Shire
(SHPG)'s Investigational Anti-MAdCAM Antibody Showing Significantly Increased Remission Rates In Patients With Moderate-To-Severe Ulcerative Colitis
Merck & Co.
(MRK)'s Midas Touch Continues as Heart Drug Succeeds Where
Pfizer
(PFE),
Eli Lilly
(LLY) and
Roche
(RHHBY)'s Failed
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
MedCity News
•
The Lancet [Free Registration Req'd]
•
LivaNova PLC
•
Lancet
•
Medical Devices
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Product News
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Research
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Product News, Cardiovascular
•
Cardiovascular Disorder (misc)
•
Surgery (misc)