New Abbott (ABT) Diabetes Deal Is A “Missed Opportunity” For DexCom (DXCM)



7/14/2017 6:04:10 AM

DexCom is the unrivaled king of the CGM market especially as it relates to various artificial pancreas development efforts.

A new deal between Abbott and startup Bigfoot Medical may be the beginnings of future competition for the San Diego CGM maker.

Abbott Laboratories announced Thursday that it is teaming up with Milpitas, California-based Bigfoot to develop diabetes management systems that would integrate Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery solutions in the United States.

