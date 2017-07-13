 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

5 Possible Contenders for Zimmer Biomet's CEO Gig



7/13/2017 7:30:14 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Zimmer Biomet surprised this week with the announcement that CEO David Dvorak is immediately stepping down. So who will replace him?

For now, the orthopedic device giant’s SVP and CFO Dan Florin will serve as interim CEO while the company’s board searches for a new permanent CEO. It is unclear whether Florin – who was VP and CFO of Biomet before its June 2015 merger with Zimmer – will seek to get the “interim” removed from his title.

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 