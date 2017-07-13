Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
5 Possible Contenders for
Zimmer Biomet
's CEO Gig
7/13/2017 7:30:14 AM
Zimmer Biomet surprised this week with the announcement that CEO David Dvorak is immediately stepping down. So who will replace him?
For now, the orthopedic device giant’s SVP and CFO Dan Florin will serve as interim CEO while the company’s board searches for a new permanent CEO. It is unclear whether Florin – who was VP and CFO of Biomet before its June 2015 merger with Zimmer – will seek to get the “interim” removed from his title.
Read at
MassDevice
