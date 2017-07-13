|
Brutal Week for INSYS as Two More Ex-Sales Reps Plead Guilty in Kickback Schemes
7/13/2017 7:03:58 AM
Two former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representatives including the wife of its ex-chief executive pleaded guilty on Tuesday to engaging in schemes to pay kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl.
Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker from 2013 to 2014, plead guilty in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, to conspiring to violate a federal anti-kickback statute, prosecutors said.
