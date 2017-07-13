|
This is the Fastest Growing Cancer Biotech No One Really Knows About
7/13/2017 6:28:31 AM
Clinicians have leaned on three primary weapons to battle cancer for decades -- surgery, radiation, and pharmacological therapy. Despite making steady progress in all three of these areas, nearly 600,000 deaths are attributable to cancer each year in the U.S. alone. Clearly, these a still a huge unmet need for new and improved therapies.
Enter Novocure. This small-cap medical device company has created what it believes to be the fourth modality of treatment.
