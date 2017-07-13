|
Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) Denies Allegations of Tax Avoidance in Developing Countries
7/13/2017 6:20:00 AM
LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - British consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser Group said its tax structure and practices were in line with other global businesses, denying allegations of tax avoidance in developing countries which it said had been levelled against it by the charity group Oxfam.
The Oxfam report is due to be published on Thursday.
The maker of Durex condoms and Lysol cleaners said in a statement that its tax policy is "totally legal and the norm for the majority of global businesses", adding its 2016 effective tax rate of 23 percent compared favourably with peers.
comments powered by