Why This Biotech Could Be Poised For A Run After Toppling 52% In June

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) stock popped Wednesday after the biotech unveiled strong data from a Phase 1 drug trial for chronic kidney disease patients — giving its shares a leg up for the second day running.Cara shares have been volatile over the past month. Cara was the de facto leader of a late-June spike in the biotech market. The stock rocketed 52% in just six trading days, but lost it all on the last day of the month amid a mixed trial in hip and knee pain.