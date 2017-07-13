 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why This Biotech Could Be Poised For A Run After Toppling 52% In June



7/13/2017 6:18:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Cara Therapeutics (CARA) stock popped Wednesday after the biotech unveiled strong data from a Phase 1 drug trial for chronic kidney disease patients — giving its shares a leg up for the second day running.

Cara shares have been volatile over the past month. Cara was the de facto leader of a late-June spike in the biotech market. The stock rocketed 52% in just six trading days, but lost it all on the last day of the month amid a mixed trial in hip and knee pain.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 