80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Why This Biotech Could Be Poised For A Run After Toppling 52% In June
Tweet
7/13/2017 6:18:13 AM
Cara Therapeutics (CARA) stock popped Wednesday after the biotech unveiled strong data from a Phase 1 drug trial for chronic kidney disease patients — giving its shares a leg up for the second day running.
Cara shares have been volatile over the past month. Cara was the de facto leader of a late-June spike in the biotech market. The stock rocketed 52% in just six trading days, but lost it all on the last day of the month amid a mixed trial in hip and knee pain.
Read at
Investor's Business Daily
