GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Poaches Another Top Exec—This Time From Pfizer (PFE)



7/13/2017 6:08:54 AM

After getting a tip-off last night, GlaxoSmithKline has confirmed that Pfizer’s SVP of medicinal sciences has jumped ship to work for the British Big Pharma.

A spokesman for GSK confirmed to FierceBiotech: “Tony Wood has been appointed senior vice president, platform technology and science, pharma R&D at GSK and will assume his position in October.

“In this role, he will be responsible for delivering the critical end-to-end scientific and technical platform that supports the discovery and development of our medicines.

