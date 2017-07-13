 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Buried In Trump’s Executive Order On Drug Pricing Is A Windfall Clause For Pharma



7/13/2017 6:08:32 AM

The pharmaceutical industry could see windfall profits from a little-noticed tweak to the insurance market tucked into the Trump administration’s draft executive order on drug prices, experts say.

The short, technical paragraph calls for the Internal Revenue Service to allow patients with high-deductible health plans to receive care for chronic diseases, including drugs, before meeting their deductibles.

Read at STAT


