Merck KGaA (MKGAF.PK) to Shutter Four Sites, Lay Off 200 Employees
7/13/2017 6:05:06 AM
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Refines Western European Life Science Production Site Network
- Relocations to drive focus on sites in Darmstadt, Schnelldorf
(Germany), Buchs (Switzerland) and Molsheim (France)
- Sequential implementation until the end of 2022
- € 90
million investment. Net impact of approximately minus 200
positions over 5 years
Darmstadt,
Germany,
July 12
, 2017
– Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
, a
leading
science and technology company, today announced
the next phase in its continued
efforts to drive
operational excellence and improve efficiency of its Life Science
business. The current site network in Western Europe will be refined, while the
company invests
€ 90 million in four sites in Germany, Switzerland and
France.
Since 2010, the Life Science bu
siness of
Merck KGaA
, Darmstadt
, Germany,
has consolidated 18 manufacturing sites to further simplify operations and establish
Centers of Excellence.
The Life Science business
of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
will implement the
following changes:
•
Optimize the manual filling and distribution of non
-regulated laboratory
chemicals and reagents
by consolidating this activity from its sites in
Darmstadt,
Steinheim, Hohenbrunn (Germany), and Buchs (Switzerland)
into a central distribution center in Schne
lldorf (Germany).
•
Invest approximately
€ 90 million
to develop a manual filling capability and
increase capacity in Schnelldorf and to further develop capabilities in
Darmstadt, Buchs and Molsheim (France). The existing Hamburg (Germany)
site will continu
e to operate as before.
•
The operations in Steinheim, Eppelheim, Hohenbrunn and Berlin (Germany)
will be relocated and sequentially closed in the course of 2019 to 2022.
•
There will be a net impact of approximately 200 fewer positions
across these
sites
unt
il 2022.
“Centralizing filling of small quantities and their distribution will continue to increase
our speed and responsiveness to customer requests. This is something that the
acquired Sigma
-Aldrich excelled in and we see positive impacts of this effort already
in North America,” said Udit Batra,
CEO
of the
Life Science
business of Merck KGaA,
Darmstadt, Germany
.
Batra added, “Our responsibility to customers as well as our employees remains of
the utmost importance. As our strong history has proven, by partnerin
g with
employee representative bodies across the respective countries, we are committed
to fair and acceptable solutions for those impacted by relocation plans.”
The Life Science
business of Merck
KGaA
, Darmstadt
, Germany,
following the
acquisition of S
igma Aldrich in 2015, is comprised of 65 production facilities and 130
distribution centers around the world and has more than 19,000 employees in 66
countries.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
continuously evaluates its global site
network and establishes
centers of excellence across all operations, to assure the
right capacity levels to serve customer needs, to improve efficiencies, to develop
industry leading production and distribution capabilities while minimizing overlaps
to better reach and serve cust
omers geographically and with the best technical
expertise.
“By continuously optimizing our site network,
our company
can better serve our
customers and focus investments that develop capacity and capability most
effectively and efficiently across our ma
nufacturing and distribution operations,”
said Christos Ross, Executive Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain Operations,
Life Science. “We have most recently been optimizing our capabilities with network
updates at our sites through the USA such as S
t Louis and Massachusetts, and
around the globe in China, Cork
, Ireland and Japan, to name a few. As demonstrated
in these network optimizations, we will work across all sites to ensure a smooth
transition and no customer disruption.
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life
science and
performance materials. Around 5
0,000 employees work to further develop technologies that
improve and enhance life
– from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sc
lerosis,
cutting
-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD
televisions. In 201
6, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
generated sales of €
15.0
billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668,
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical
company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group.
Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
holds the global rights to the
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany,
name
and
brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD
Serono, Millipore
Sigma
and EMD Performance Materials
