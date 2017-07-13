|
Researchers Illuminate The Field Of Microscopy With Nanoparticle 'Buckyswitch' Clemson University Study
7/13/2017 5:58:41 AM
Visualizing biological cells under a microscope was just made clearer, thanks to research conducted by graduate student Yifei Jiang and principal investigator Jason McNeill of Clemson University's department of chemistry.
With the help of Rhonda Powell and Terri Bruce of Clemson's Light Imaging Facility, the team was able to develop a nanoparticle "switch" that fluoresces to sharpen the resolution of microscopic images that depict small cellular structures. As recently published in Nano Letters, this switch improves upon an imaging method that won the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
