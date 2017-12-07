 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Rumor Alert: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) CEO to Become Teva (TEVA)'s New Leader



7/12/2017 4:41:50 PM

Pascal Sorio will become the next CEO of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) when he leaves AstraZeneca (AZN) , where he's CEO, according to Calcalist, an Israeli business website.

Sorio met with Teva's search committee and chairman and agreed to take the position, which comes with a salary nearly double Teva's last CEO's, which was $5.7 million, plus a signing bonus of $15 million to $20 million.

Sorio, who was the CEO of AstraZeneca for almost five years, came under shareholder fire in 2016 for his $17.3 million annual salary.

