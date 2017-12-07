|
Meet The MIT Scientist With A Plan To Make Sure CRISPR Doesn't Go Haywire
7/12/2017 7:19:55 AM
It’s summer, which means that it’s also tick season. Through their bites, these bloodsuckers pick up the bacteria that cause Lyme disease from white-footed mice and then spread those microbes to people. They do so with particular verve on the island of Nantucket, Mass., where almost 40 percent of people have suffered through the rashes, fevers, and pain of Lyme.
For those beleaguered islanders, Kevin Esvelt has an offer.
comments powered by