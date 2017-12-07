 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biggest Challenges Facing This Billionaire-Led Stock



7/12/2017 6:47:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Some years ago, billionaire Randal J. Kirk took over a relatively unknown biopharma company called Intrexon (NYSE:XON), invested hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into it, and gradually built it into an engineered biology conglomerate valued at over $3 billion today. It can be a little difficult to keep track of developments, especially with business segments and R&D projects that span therapeutics, public health, transportation fuels, industrial chemicals, agriculture, and more.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 