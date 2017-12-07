|
Teva (TEVA) Accuses Former Top Exec of Passing on Trade Secrets to Boyfriend—CEO of Rival Apotex
7/12/2017 6:35:02 AM
As if Israel’s Teva didn’t have enough troubles on its plate—what with patent losses, pay-for-delay lawsuits, an ongoing CEO search and more—it’s now tangled in a full-blown soap opera with a former U.S. employee.
In a lawsuit filed in a federal court in Pennsylvania, the drug giant is alleging that its ex-chief of regulatory affairs for its American generics business passed trade secrets to her boyfriend, who happened to be the CEO of generics industry rival Apotex.
But it's far more than two lovers engaging in pillow talk about generic pills, Teva claims. The lawsuit alleges that, over a period of about two years ending in 2016, Teva employee Barinder Sandhu copied company files onto flash drives and passed them to Apotex CEO Jeremy Desai.
