One FDA About-Face Doesn't Mean an Orphan-Drug Bonanza
7/12/2017 6:34:31 AM
Sometimes it pays to look a gift horse in the mouth.
For example, take the FDA's rare course reversal on Tuesday: It let Amicus Therapeutics Inc. seek accelerated approval for rare-disease drug Galafold, after last year saying the biopharma firm would need more data before seeking approval.Amicus shares jumped nearly 26 percent on the news, which could be a positive sign for other drugmakers dealing with tricky FDA issues.
