There's An App For That: Busy Investigators Can Now Manage Clinical Trials On The Go



7/12/2017 6:31:30 AM

Tapping into a ubiquitous trend among businesses, one major CRO lab is developing an app to communicate more efficiently with its clients, investigators and clinical trial managers.

The goal of PPD Laboratories’ new app is to make the delivery of central lab data more useable, digestible and convenient, said Chris Clendening, executive director of project management and design for PPD Laboratories’ central lab. “We want to provide value to our customers who run clinical trials.”

Read at News Release


